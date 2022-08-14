Learning Technologies Group (LON:LTG) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $122.43

Learning Technologies Group plc (LON:LTG – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 122.43 ($1.48) and traded as high as GBX 143.80 ($1.74). Learning Technologies Group shares last traded at GBX 141.90 ($1.71), with a volume of 439,588 shares traded.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LTG shares. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Learning Technologies Group from GBX 250 ($3.02) to GBX 200 ($2.42) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Learning Technologies Group from GBX 180 ($2.17) to GBX 165 ($1.99) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th.
Learning Technologies Group Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 122.43 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 142. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7,095.00.
Insider Buying and Selling at Learning Technologies Group
Learning Technologies Group Company Profile
Learning Technologies Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of talent and learning solutions, content, services, and digital platforms to corporate and government clients. It operates through Software & Platforms Division, Content & Services Division, GP Strategies, and Other segments.
Featured Stories
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Receive News & Ratings for Learning Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Learning Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.