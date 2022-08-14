Level Four Advisory Services LLC Acquires 244 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,379 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Littelfuse by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 8,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in shares of Littelfuse by 207.6% in the 1st quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 3,037 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Littelfuse by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,528,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Littelfuse by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 113,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,335,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Littelfuse by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

LFUS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $289.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com cut Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

In other Littelfuse news, Director Gordon Hunter sold 2,074 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total transaction of $578,646.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,122 shares in the company, valued at $6,730,038. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LFUS opened at $252.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $254.22 and a 200-day moving average of $252.31. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $223.31 and a 52 week high of $334.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is presently 15.20%.

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

