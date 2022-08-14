Level Four Advisory Services LLC Acquires 254 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Spotify Technology by 4.9% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 23,228,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,507,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,672 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Spotify Technology by 9.3% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,388,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,726,000 after acquiring an additional 373,446 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Spotify Technology by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,580,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,819,000 after acquiring an additional 665,199 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Spotify Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $321,888,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Spotify Technology by 11.0% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,097,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,865,000 after acquiring an additional 207,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.36% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology Price Performance

SPOT opened at $123.63 on Friday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $89.03 and a fifty-two week high of $305.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $107.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.94. The company has a market capitalization of $23.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.94 and a beta of 1.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.17). Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPOT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $185.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Raymond James raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $150.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Pivotal Research lowered shares of Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $235.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.65.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

