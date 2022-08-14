Level Four Advisory Services LLC Acquires 3,118 Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) by 83.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,853 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,118 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WMS. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 1,168.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 482 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WMS shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $142.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $135.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $158.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. TheStreet cut Advanced Drainage Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $119.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.50.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Performance

NYSE:WMS opened at $148.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.43. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.81 and a twelve month high of $149.26. The stock has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.01 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.22. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 47.99% and a net margin of 12.65%. The firm had revenue of $914.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 10.67%.

Insider Activity at Advanced Drainage Systems

In related news, CAO Kevin C. Talley sold 26,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $2,399,310.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,615,743.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Kevin C. Talley sold 26,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $2,399,310.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,615,743.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anil Seetharam sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.45, for a total value of $22,490,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,167,265 shares in the company, valued at $693,508,949.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 392,132 shares of company stock valued at $44,213,510. Corporate insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

Further Reading

