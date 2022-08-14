Level Four Advisory Services LLC Buys 16,253 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 118.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 16,253 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Vale during the first quarter valued at about $677,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Vale by 954.5% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 309,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,187,000 after purchasing an additional 280,124 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in shares of Vale by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 26,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in Vale by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 108,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after buying an additional 5,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vale in the first quarter worth approximately $11,100,000. 23.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VALE opened at $13.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.33, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.93. Vale S.A. has a one year low of $11.16 and a one year high of $21.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.3907 dividend. This represents a yield of 21.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Vale’s payout ratio is 35.54%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Vale from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vale in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Clarkson Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vale in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.65.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

