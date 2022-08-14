Level Four Advisory Services LLC Grows Position in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) by 112.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,856 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Upstart were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Upstart by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Upstart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $516,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Upstart by 240.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Upstart by 7,328.6% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 121,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,891,000 after buying an additional 119,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Upstart by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPST opened at $34.76 on Friday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.42 and a 52-week high of $401.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 39.06 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.51.

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $228.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.30 million. Upstart had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 8.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UPST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $180.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Upstart from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Upstart from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Upstart from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Upstart from $70.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.46.

In related news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total transaction of $302,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 412,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,651,474.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,883 shares of company stock valued at $1,306,959. 18.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

