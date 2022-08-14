Level Four Advisory Services LLC Grows Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,043 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tobam purchased a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter worth about $198,000. Essex LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 15.7% in the first quarter. Essex LLC now owns 46,017 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after purchasing an additional 6,233 shares during the period. Cim LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 11.6% in the first quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Opes Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 24.0% in the first quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,111 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Starbucks by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,513 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $88.31 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $68.39 and a 52 week high of $120.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.78.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.21%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised Starbucks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.92.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

