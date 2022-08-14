Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $716,000 Holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,169 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SCP Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 4,617.9% in the first quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 872,810 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $21,425,000 after buying an additional 854,310 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 7.2% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 119,858 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after buying an additional 8,043 shares in the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 6.2% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,383,467 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $156,789,000 after buying an additional 375,451 shares in the last quarter. 58.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

Shares of Barrick Gold stock opened at $16.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Barrick Gold Corp has a twelve month low of $14.80 and a twelve month high of $26.07. The stock has a market cap of $29.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.46 and its 200 day moving average is $20.77.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Barrick Gold’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.156 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 35.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GOLD shares. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$34.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Raymond James set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.11 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.24.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

