Level Four Advisory Services LLC Invests $764,000 in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,608 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $764,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CIEN. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Ciena during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ciena during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Ciena during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Ciena by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 728 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Ciena during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total value of $172,424.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 440,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,437,795.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total value of $172,424.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,437,795.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total transaction of $47,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,471,232.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,852 shares of company stock worth $1,459,902 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CIEN. Morgan Stanley raised Ciena from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday. Cowen cut their price target on Ciena from $96.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on Ciena from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Argus cut their price target on Ciena from $82.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Ciena from $66.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ciena presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.28.

CIEN stock opened at $54.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.10. The stock has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Ciena Co. has a 1 year low of $41.63 and a 1 year high of $78.28.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $949.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $950.86 million. Ciena had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 12.18%. Ciena’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

