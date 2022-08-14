Level Four Advisory Services LLC Makes New $897,000 Investment in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,662 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ITCI. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 27,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO raised its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 5,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ITCI opened at $53.57 on Friday. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.44 and a 12-month high of $66.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intra-Cellular Therapies ( NASDAQ:ITCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.16). Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 53.13% and a negative net margin of 232.11%. The company had revenue of $55.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.85) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler started coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Monday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.56.

Insider Transactions at Intra-Cellular Therapies

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, Director Nostrand Robert L. Van sold 30,000 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total transaction of $1,713,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,043 shares in the company, valued at $516,626.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults.

