Level Four Advisory Services LLC Sells 478 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 478 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Waste Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Waste Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Waste Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $171.74 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $155.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $70.99 billion, a PE ratio of 33.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.77. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.58 and a 1 year high of $172.44.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $33,329.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,437,261.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 8,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total transaction of $1,523,544.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,221 shares in the company, valued at $5,472,092.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $33,329.61. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,437,261.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,985 shares of company stock valued at $5,427,921 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WM shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.86.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

