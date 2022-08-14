Level Four Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Prologis in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. William Allan LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 245.1% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on PLD. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Prologis from $174.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Prologis from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Prologis from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Prologis from $152.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $134.00 target price on Prologis in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.17.

Prologis Trading Up 2.2 %

PLD opened at $137.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.10. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.46 and a 1-year high of $174.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.87.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 75.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Avid Modjtabai purchased 15,000 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $118.65 per share, with a total value of $1,779,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,779,750. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Profile

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Stories

