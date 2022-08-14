Lido DAO Token Price Tops $2.79 (LDO)

Lido DAO Token (LDO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 14th. Lido DAO Token has a total market cap of $289.64 million and $3.62 million worth of Lido DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lido DAO Token coin can now be purchased for $2.79 or 0.00007033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lido DAO Token has traded down 7.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Lido DAO Token

Lido DAO Token’s launch date was December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,760,882 coins. Lido DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance.

Lido DAO Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for ETH 2.0 backed by industry-leading staking providers. Lido lets users stake their ETH – without locking assets or maintaining infrastructure – whilst participating in on-chain activities, e.g. lending.Lido's goal is to solve the problems associated with initial ETH 2.0 staking – illiquidity, immovability and accessibility – making staked ETH liquid and allowing for participation with any amount of ETH to improve the security of the Ethereum network. “

