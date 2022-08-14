Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.27-$6.33 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Life Storage also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $1.62-$1.66 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LSI. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of Life Storage from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $141.00 to $133.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Life Storage from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Life Storage from $138.00 to $132.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Life Storage from $166.00 to $127.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $141.73.

Get Life Storage alerts:

Life Storage Stock Performance

Shares of LSI stock traded up $2.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $135.57. 313,219 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 538,281. Life Storage has a 12 month low of $100.66 and a 12 month high of $154.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $116.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of 36.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.60.

Life Storage Increases Dividend

Life Storage ( NYSE:LSI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.44). Life Storage had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 33.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Life Storage will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. This is a boost from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.89%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 5,044 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.22, for a total value of $661,873.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,044,442.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Life Storage

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Life Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Life Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in Life Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in Life Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Life Storage by 562.7% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. 91.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Life Storage

(Get Rating)

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.