Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) Price Target Increased to $18.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Separately, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Life Time Group from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Life Time Group currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $18.67.
Life Time Group Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of LTH stock opened at $15.15 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.40. Life Time Group has a twelve month low of $10.53 and a twelve month high of $23.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.
Insider Activity at Life Time Group
In other Life Time Group news, insider Retirement System Of T. Teacher purchased 4,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.40 per share, for a total transaction of $62,591.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,204,671 shares in the company, valued at $69,742,591.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Bahram Akradi bought 23,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $298,782.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,255,025 shares in the company, valued at $145,752,573.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Retirement System Of T. Teacher bought 4,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.40 per share, for a total transaction of $62,591.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,204,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,742,591.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 28,119 shares of company stock worth $366,517 over the last three months. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Life Time Group
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Life Time Group during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Life Time Group by 158.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Life Time Group by 88.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Life Time Group during the first quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Life Time Group in the second quarter worth $144,000. 73.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Life Time Group Company Profile
Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.
