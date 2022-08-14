Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) Price Target Increased to $18.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Life Time Group from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Life Time Group currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $18.67.

Get Life Time Group alerts:

Life Time Group Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of LTH stock opened at $15.15 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.40. Life Time Group has a twelve month low of $10.53 and a twelve month high of $23.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Insider Activity at Life Time Group

Life Time Group ( NYSE:LTH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02. Life Time Group had a negative return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 24.42%. The company had revenue of $392.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.43 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Life Time Group will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Life Time Group news, insider Retirement System Of T. Teacher purchased 4,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.40 per share, for a total transaction of $62,591.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,204,671 shares in the company, valued at $69,742,591.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Bahram Akradi bought 23,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $298,782.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,255,025 shares in the company, valued at $145,752,573.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Retirement System Of T. Teacher bought 4,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.40 per share, for a total transaction of $62,591.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,204,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,742,591.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 28,119 shares of company stock worth $366,517 over the last three months. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Life Time Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Life Time Group during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Life Time Group by 158.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Life Time Group by 88.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Life Time Group during the first quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Life Time Group in the second quarter worth $144,000. 73.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Life Time Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Life Time Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Time Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.