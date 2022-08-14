LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

LifeVantage Trading Down 2.1 %

LifeVantage stock opened at $4.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $52.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.62. LifeVantage has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $8.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LifeVantage

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LifeVantage during the first quarter valued at $234,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in LifeVantage by 7.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,281 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of LifeVantage by 30.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 46,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 10,706 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LifeVantage by 61.8% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 24,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 9,312 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of LifeVantage during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 29.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LifeVantage Company Profile

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, formulation, sale, and distribution of nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, skin and hair care products, bath and body, and targeted relief products. The company offers Protandim, a line of scientifically validated dietary supplements; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support digestive system health; a line of weight management products under the PhysIQ brand; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a line of energy drink mixes.

