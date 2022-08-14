Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) Short Interest Down 22.1% in July

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,450,000 shares, a decline of 22.1% from the July 15th total of 8,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days. Approximately 4.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NYSE:LSPD traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.50. 1,139,487 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,295,615. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.44. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion and a P/E ratio of -45.19. Lightspeed Commerce has a 52-week low of $15.03 and a 52-week high of $130.02.

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $146.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.97 million. Equities analysts expect that Lightspeed Commerce will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LSPD. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

