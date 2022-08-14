Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Stake Lessened by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC cut its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 54.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 770 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LIN. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Linde by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,339,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Linde by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,041,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC bought a new stake in Linde during the fourth quarter worth approximately $433,000. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in Linde during the fourth quarter worth approximately $693,000. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde Stock Up 1.9 %

LIN stock opened at $311.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $155.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.15, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $294.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $303.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $265.12 and a 12-month high of $352.18.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. Linde had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 13.41%. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 67.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LIN shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Linde from €370.00 ($377.55) to €355.00 ($362.24) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Linde to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Linde has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $367.60.

Linde Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.