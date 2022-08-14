Linear (LINA) 1-Day Volume Reaches $29.37 Million

Linear (LINA) traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. One Linear coin can now be bought for $0.0240 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Linear has traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. Linear has a total market capitalization of $80.46 million and $29.37 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Linear

Linear (LINA) is a coin. It was first traded on April 2nd, 2018. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,356,728,855 coins. Linear’s official website is linear.finance. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Linear Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using U.S. dollars.

