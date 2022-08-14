Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.18-$0.27 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Liquidity Services Price Performance

Shares of LQDT stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.72. 126,515 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,498. Liquidity Services has a 12-month low of $11.39 and a 12-month high of $28.73. The company has a market cap of $701.64 million, a P/E ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.27.

Get Liquidity Services alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LQDT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Liquidity Services in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut Liquidity Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut Liquidity Services from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, June 24th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Liquidity Services

In related news, Director George H. Ellis sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $76,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,862.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director George H. Ellis sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $76,860.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,862.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Edward Kolodzieski sold 7,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total value of $177,296.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,396 shares in the company, valued at $1,196,070.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,382 shares of company stock valued at $749,010. Corporate insiders own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. 67.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Liquidity Services

(Get Rating)

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services. It operates through four segments: Retail Supply Chain Group, Capital Assets Group, GovDeals, and Machinio. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidity Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidity Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.