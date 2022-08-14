Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.18-$0.27 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Liquidity Services Price Performance
Shares of LQDT stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.72. 126,515 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,498. Liquidity Services has a 12-month low of $11.39 and a 12-month high of $28.73. The company has a market cap of $701.64 million, a P/E ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.27.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
LQDT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Liquidity Services in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut Liquidity Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut Liquidity Services from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, June 24th.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Trading of Liquidity Services
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. 67.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Liquidity Services
Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services. It operates through four segments: Retail Supply Chain Group, Capital Assets Group, GovDeals, and Machinio. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Liquidity Services (LQDT)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Receive News & Ratings for Liquidity Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidity Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.