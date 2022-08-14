Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 384,600 shares, a decrease of 21.6% from the July 15th total of 490,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 121,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lizhi

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Lizhi by 65.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 167,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 66,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Lizhi in the first quarter worth $43,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lizhi in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Lizhi in the first quarter worth $128,000. 3.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lizhi Price Performance

Shares of LIZI stock remained flat at $1.14 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 111,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,833. The company has a market cap of $57.82 million, a P/E ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 1.18. Lizhi has a twelve month low of $0.87 and a twelve month high of $5.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.29.

About Lizhi

Lizhi ( NASDAQ:LIZI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Lizhi had a negative return on equity of 15.40% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. The firm had revenue of $81.51 million for the quarter.

LIZHI INC. operates an audio entertainment and social networking platform in the People's Republic of China. It provides podcasts, live streaming, and audio entertainment products. The company offers Lizhi app, an audio entertainment platform that offers interactive audio experience, as well as audio entertainment content, such as social, talk show, music, ACG, and audio book content; Tiya App, an audio-based social networking product; and LIZHI Podcast, a podcast app to provide curated podcast content.

