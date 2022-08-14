$LONDON Price Hits $0.0016 (LONDON)

$LONDON (LONDON) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 14th. $LONDON has a total market cap of $73,311.40 and approximately $356.00 worth of $LONDON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One $LONDON coin can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, $LONDON has traded up 5.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004071 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002370 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001572 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00014082 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00038091 BTC.

About $LONDON

$LONDON’s total supply is 45,557,740 coins.

Buying and Selling $LONDON

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as $LONDON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade $LONDON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase $LONDON using one of the exchanges listed above.

