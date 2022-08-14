Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Shares Sold by Morningstar Investment Management LLC

Morningstar Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,027 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 16,390 shares during the quarter. Magellan Midstream Partners comprises about 0.7% of Morningstar Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Morningstar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $3,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 6.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,213 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.0% during the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 10,464 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 6.2% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,858 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.4% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,751 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.9% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 12,355 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.28% of the company’s stock.

MMP stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.64. 1,031,335 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 967,102. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52-week low of $43.58 and a 52-week high of $53.75. The company has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.59 and its 200-day moving average is $49.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $1.0375 per share. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.87%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MMP. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

