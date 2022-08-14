MAI Capital Management Boosts Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

MAI Capital Management increased its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,235 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 7,552 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Target were worth $17,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Target by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,331 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in Target during the 4th quarter worth about $546,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Target during the 4th quarter worth about $270,000. RNC Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Target by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 21,278 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,925,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VeraBank N.A. grew its holdings in Target by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 1,906 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Performance

TGT traded up $2.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $172.48. 2,357,285 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,548,874. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $137.16 and a 1 year high of $268.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.05.

Target Increases Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.81). Target had a return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 5.48%. The business had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Target from $188.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Target from $265.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Target from $252.00 to $168.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Gordon Haskett lowered their price target on shares of Target from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Target from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $6,367,690.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,023,473.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Target Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

