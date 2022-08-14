MAI Capital Management Grows Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 180.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,137 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Booking were worth $29,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Booking by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 6,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Booking by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Booking by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,453,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 2,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,938,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BKNG. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,820.00 to $2,100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,800.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,557.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Booking Price Performance

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.13, for a total value of $300,019.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,538,814.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.13, for a total transaction of $300,019.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,538,814.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.20, for a total transaction of $400,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,315 shares in the company, valued at $96,639,663. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 470 shares of company stock worth $952,060 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Booking stock traded up $57.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2,120.98. The stock had a trading volume of 329,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,198. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.25. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,669.34 and a one year high of $2,715.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,905.70 and its 200 day moving average is $2,130.80.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $17.93 by $1.15. Booking had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 62.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.55) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 96.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

