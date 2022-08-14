MAI Capital Management Has $15.15 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $15,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 71 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 4,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGT stock traded up $7.91 on Friday, hitting $388.68. The stock had a trading volume of 346,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,439. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $313.66 and a 12-month high of $467.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $347.23 and a 200 day moving average of $373.39.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

