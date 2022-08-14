MAI Capital Management Has $19.34 Million Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,603 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,621 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $19,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 141.4% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 2,660.0% in the 1st quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 276 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. 69.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of SBUX traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.31. The company had a trading volume of 5,153,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,390,352. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.95. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $68.39 and a 52-week high of $120.76.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SBUX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.92.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

