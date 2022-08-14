MAI Capital Management Has $20.72 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

MAI Capital Management lowered its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 281,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,992 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $20,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,129,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,203,064,000 after buying an additional 7,976,631 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,146,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,316,055,000 after buying an additional 1,925,735 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,173,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,901,952,000 after purchasing an additional 610,141 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.0% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,819,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $871,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,607,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $834,596,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417,965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

EFA stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.76. 13,680,277 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,140,312. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $59.54 and a twelve month high of $82.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.92.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.