MAI Capital Management Increases Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 166,182 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,602 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $32,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $952,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at $8,288,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Honeywell International Stock Up 1.2 %

HON has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $211.00 to $222.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen set a $205.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.08.

Shares of HON traded up $2.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $200.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,257,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,379,798. The company’s 50-day moving average is $182.66 and its 200-day moving average is $189.08. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.35 and a 52-week high of $233.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 30.17%. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.48%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Articles

