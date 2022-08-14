MAI Capital Management Raises Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 201,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,889 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises 1.7% of MAI Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. MAI Capital Management owned 0.50% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $99,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MDY. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,144,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 238.1% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 71 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Nwam LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,003,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.9% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY traded up $7.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $477.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 415,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,268,102. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $400.05 and a twelve month high of $533.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $434.17 and a 200 day moving average of $458.91.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

