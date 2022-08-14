MAI Capital Management Raises Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

MAI Capital Management raised its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 114,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,799 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Chubb were worth $24,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CB shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Chubb from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Chubb in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.85.

In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total value of $169,854.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,239,779.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 12,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total value of $2,465,741.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 151,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,036,013.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total value of $169,854.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,239,779.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 125,891 shares of company stock valued at $26,199,246 in the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CB stock traded up $3.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $197.55. The company had a trading volume of 941,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,940,143. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.28. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $171.96 and a 52-week high of $218.99. The stock has a market cap of $82.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.57. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 17.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.62 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 15.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.02%.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 19th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

