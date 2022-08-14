MaidSafeCoin (MAID) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2,609.00

MaidSafeCoin (MAID) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 14th. MaidSafeCoin has a market cap of $138.35 million and approximately $2,609.00 worth of MaidSafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MaidSafeCoin has traded up 8% against the dollar. One MaidSafeCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00001247 BTC on exchanges.
About MaidSafeCoin
MaidSafeCoin launched on April 22nd, 2014. MaidSafeCoin’s total supply is 452,552,412 coins. MaidSafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @maidsafe and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MaidSafeCoin is /r/maidsafe and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MaidSafeCoin’s official website is safenetwork.tech. The official message board for MaidSafeCoin is safenetforum.org.
MaidSafeCoin Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MaidSafeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MaidSafeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MaidSafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
