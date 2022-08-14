MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund (NYSE:MEGI) Plans $0.11 Monthly Dividend

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund (NYSE:MEGI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, August 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.108 per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th.

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund Trading Up 0.7 %

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund stock opened at $17.07 on Friday. MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund has a 12 month low of $14.80 and a 12 month high of $20.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund by 622.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 37,586 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX purchased a new position in MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,172,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund by 165.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 117,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 73,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,853,000.

About MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund

The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income. There is no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective. Tthe Fund invests at least 80% of its assets (net assets plus borrowings for investment purposes) in securities issued by infrastructure companies.

