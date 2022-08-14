Maker Market Cap Tops $1.05 Billion (MKR)

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 14th. Maker has a total market capitalization of $1.05 billion and $181.31 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maker coin can now be bought for approximately $1,073.95 or 0.04355740 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Maker has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Maker Coin Profile

MKR is a coin. It was first traded on August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 977,631 coins. The official website for Maker is makerdao.com. Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Maker Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn). “

