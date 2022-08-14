MAPS Trading 5.6% Lower This Week (MAPS)

MAPS (MAPS) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 14th. Over the last week, MAPS has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. MAPS has a total market capitalization of $8.26 million and $229,691.00 worth of MAPS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MAPS coin can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000740 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000086 BTC.
- CoinField Coin (CFC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.
- holoride (RIDE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000879 BTC.
- Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000461 BTC.
- Kleros (PNK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000144 BTC.
- Validity (VAL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00008702 BTC.
- Particl (PART) traded 96.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00003048 BTC.
- Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.
- EgoPlatform (EGO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000583 BTC.
MAPS Profile
MAPS (MAPS) is a PoH coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 6th, 2020. MAPS’s total supply is 9,999,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 45,465,148 coins. MAPS’s official Twitter account is @MAPS_ME.
Buying and Selling MAPS
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAPS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAPS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MAPS using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for MAPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MAPS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.