Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Bought by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,166 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,765 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $43,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercard stock traded up $3.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $354.27. 2,514,337 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,684,821. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $334.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $347.71. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $303.65 and a 52 week high of $399.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.36 billion, a PE ratio of 35.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $470.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $415.95.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

