Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Sold by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina reduced its position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,150 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,016 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Match Group were worth $11,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PAX Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 5,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. 96.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim acquired 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,017,280.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,280. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MTCH. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Match Group from $100.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Match Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Match Group from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Match Group from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $145.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Match Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.81.

Shares of MTCH opened at $67.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 212.41, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.06. Match Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.15 and a 12 month high of $182.00.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

