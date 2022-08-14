MAX Exchange Token (MAX) Price Up 4.5% This Week

MAX Exchange Token (MAX) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. During the last seven days, MAX Exchange Token has traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar. MAX Exchange Token has a market cap of $1.02 million and approximately $26,969.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MAX Exchange Token coin can now be bought for $0.31 or 0.00001285 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24,233.26 or 0.99807056 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00047712 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.46 or 0.00228413 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.18 or 0.00140754 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.10 or 0.00259877 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00052096 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00004494 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004132 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00048243 BTC.

MAX Exchange Token Profile

MAX Exchange Token (MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,271,283 coins. MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject. The official website for MAX Exchange Token is max.maicoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

