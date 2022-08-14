Maxcoin Price Reaches $0.0020 on Top Exchanges (MAX)

Maxcoin (MAX) traded down 44.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. One Maxcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Maxcoin has a market cap of $120,040.61 and approximately $10.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Maxcoin has traded 41.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24,425.50 or 1.00022434 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00048814 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.78 or 0.00236592 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.86 or 0.00146865 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65.37 or 0.00267675 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004668 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00052228 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004132 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Maxcoin Profile

Maxcoin (MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Keccak hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Maxcoin is www.maxcoinproject.org.

Maxcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maxcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maxcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

