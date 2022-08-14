McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Probity Advisors Inc.

Probity Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,966 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCD. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded up $2.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $262.18. 1,530,824 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,515,580. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $251.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $248.05. The company has a market cap of $192.89 billion, a PE ratio of 32.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.56. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $217.68 and a 12-month high of $271.15.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 129.90% and a net margin of 25.77%. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their target price on McDonald’s from $289.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $263.00 to $259.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird set a $285.00 price target on McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $273.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total transaction of $1,188,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total value of $606,075.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,654.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total value of $1,188,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,191 shares of company stock worth $5,250,365 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Further Reading

