McRae Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCRAA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

McRae Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCRAA – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the July 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

McRae Industries Stock Performance

MCRAA stock opened at $40.00 on Friday. McRae Industries has a 12-month low of $25.50 and a 12-month high of $40.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.85 and its 200 day moving average is $37.48.

McRae Industries (OTCMKTS:MCRAA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 21st. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $32.77 million during the quarter.

McRae Industries Increases Dividend

About McRae Industries

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.53%. This is a positive change from McRae Industries’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th.

McRae Industries, Inc manufactures and sells military combat boots for the United States Army. The company also imports and sells western and work boots. It offers its products for men, women, and children under the Dan Post, Laredo Western Boots, Dingo, McRae Industrial, and McRae Footwear brand names.

