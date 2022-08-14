Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSAC) Shares Bought by Condor Capital Management

Condor Capital Management lifted its holdings in Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSAC – Get Rating) by 370.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,990 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,230 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management owned approximately 0.11% of Medicus Sciences Acquisition worth $127,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MSAC. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd acquired a new position in Medicus Sciences Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in Medicus Sciences Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $864,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Medicus Sciences Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $868,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Medicus Sciences Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,430,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Medicus Sciences Acquisition by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 817,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,949,000 after buying an additional 224,300 shares during the period.

Medicus Sciences Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of MSAC opened at $9.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.80 and its 200-day moving average is $9.78. Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.59 and a 12-month high of $9.85.

About Medicus Sciences Acquisition

Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on the healthcare industry primarily the medical technology sector in the United States and internationally.

