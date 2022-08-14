Meeder Asset Management Inc. Acquires 3,719 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 103.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,330 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,719 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. American National Bank grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 147.6% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 2,180.0% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $270.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $361.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies to $266.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $274.00 to $266.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Up 1.9 %

In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total transaction of $144,606.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,296 shares in the company, valued at $869,748.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.92, for a total transaction of $467,512.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,074,208.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total transaction of $144,606.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,296 shares in the company, valued at $869,748.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EL opened at $275.38 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $225.39 and a 12 month high of $374.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $257.48 and a 200-day moving average of $267.13. The company has a market cap of $98.41 billion, a PE ratio of 30.13, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.97.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

