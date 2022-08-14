Meeder Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,796 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,641,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADBE. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Adobe by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 790 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Adobe by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,772 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Financial LLC increased its position in Adobe by 125.4% during the 4th quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 15,123 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $8,576,000 after purchasing an additional 8,415 shares during the period. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,924 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,927,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADBE. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Adobe from $545.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Adobe from $575.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Adobe from $530.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $489.31.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $445.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $208.57 billion, a PE ratio of 43.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.12. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $338.00 and a 1 year high of $699.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $393.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $424.64.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $317,600.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,988 shares in the company, valued at $9,595,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $317,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,595,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,438,682. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

