Meeder Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 62.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,982 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 24,681 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $4,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 78.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total transaction of $3,253,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,171,529.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total value of $3,253,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,398 shares in the company, valued at $20,171,529.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total value of $1,069,619.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Danaher Trading Up 2.3 %

DHR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Cowen lowered their price objective on Danaher to $340.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Danaher from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $328.58.

Shares of DHR opened at $297.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.60 billion, a PE ratio of 35.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.86. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $233.71 and a 12-month high of $333.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $264.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $268.71.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Danaher

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.