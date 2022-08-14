Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $4.12 Million Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 272.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,486 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $4,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $283,466,000. Main Street Research LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $25,704,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 158.7% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 339,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,790,000 after purchasing an additional 208,513 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 640,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,340,000 after buying an additional 203,549 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 465,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,370,000 after purchasing an additional 183,747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on PRU. Barclays lowered their target price on Prudential Financial from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.58.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $105.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.53. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.73 and a 1-year high of $124.22. The firm has a market cap of $39.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

