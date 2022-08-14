Meeder Asset Management Inc. Invests $3.23 Million in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 45,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,225,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the first quarter valued at approximately $602,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in MetLife by 91.1% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in MetLife in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MET opened at $67.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.00. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.05 and a 1 year high of $73.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.75%.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MET. TheStreet lowered MetLife from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of MetLife from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Barclays set a $75.00 target price on shares of MetLife in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.55.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

