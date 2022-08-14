Meeder Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,441,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 6.8% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Synopsys by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 4,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Synopsys Price Performance

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $385.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $327.33 and its 200-day moving average is $311.84. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $255.02 and a one year high of $386.00. The firm has a market cap of $58.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synopsys

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.09. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 21.19%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $1,142,790.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,623 shares in the company, valued at $7,465,590. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $1,142,790.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,465,590. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 53,706 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.12, for a total transaction of $16,064,538.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 99,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,884,181.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 129,285 shares of company stock worth $39,219,908. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Synopsys from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on shares of Synopsys to $350.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Synopsys to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Synopsys presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $387.20.

About Synopsys

(Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.