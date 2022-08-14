Meeder Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 42,647 Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 42,647 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $2,172,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 109.2% in the first quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 726 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total transaction of $79,364.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,780,913.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 4,674 shares of company stock worth $237,377 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ opened at $45.15 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.76 and a 12-month high of $56.20. The stock has a market cap of $189.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.72.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The company had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.30%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

See Also

