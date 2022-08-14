Meeder Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 18,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,794,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,036,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,732,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016,216 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,807,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,658,000 after buying an additional 338,819 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,672,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,488,000 after purchasing an additional 18,023 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,735,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,726,000 after acquiring an additional 113,699 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,960,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,492,000 after buying an additional 15,039 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $150.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.55. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12-month low of $113.68 and a 12-month high of $167.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $143.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.97.

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.06. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 350.60% and a net margin of 0.78%. The company had revenue of $60.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.10%.

ABC has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on AmerisourceBergen to $165.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com raised AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $139.00 to $162.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AmerisourceBergen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.45.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.35, for a total value of $1,634,178.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 205,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,207,088.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 34,440 shares of company stock worth $4,911,374 in the last ninety days. 28.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

